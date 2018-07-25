Final preparations underway for Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival

Desborough College will open its doors for the three-day Maidenhead Beer & Cider Festival on Thursday.

Held at the school, in Shoppenhangers Road, the festival will run from noon-10.00pm today and noon-10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, up until 8pm, the festival is dedicated to family-friendly entertainment where children can enjoy a bouncy castle, a jungle ball shooter, face painting, a tombola and lucky dips.

Speaking on Tuesday, publicity manager, Tommy Lawn said: “Festival preparations are full steam ahead at this stage with deliveries from all of our wonderful brewers and suppliers dropping off their kegs and drinks.

“Chilling team will be setting up all the equipment to ensure that the temperature is appropriate for all our drinks, especially as we are expecting a lovely hot weekend ahead of us.”

“Speaking of the lovely weather, we are making all the appropriate steps to ensure our customers can stay out the heat and hydrated.”

Entry costs £5, or £3 for CAMRA members, and £4 for Advantage Card holders. The family afternoon is free for under-18s.