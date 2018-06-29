Cinderella panto heading to Magnet Leisure Centre

This year’s Christmas pantomime at the Magnet Leisure Centre will feature a glass slipper and a cruel stepmother.

Organised by The Maidenhead Panto, HA Events will produce this year’s performance of Cinderella.

Producer Ruth Senior said she ‘can’t wait’.

“All our productions are written for us by our own writer and are adapted every year to include recent events and local references,” she said. “Another massive selling point is that we use animated scenery that is interactive.

“And we’ve already begun casting.”