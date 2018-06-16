More acts announced for Maidenhead Festival

Organisers of the Maidenhead Festival have announced more acts and entertainment for this year’s event on July 21 and July 22 in Kidwells Park.

New this year are Bottle Kids, who performed at the Christmas lights switch last year, while returning for his third festival is singer-songwriter Matt Merry.

Matt, who performs under the name Horizon, plays his own acoustic songs and

has released two EPs and completed three UK and one European tours.

He said: ‘I am looking forward to being back at the festival. It is very special to me, as it was here I played my very first show in my first band, and since then I’ve always been coming back and having such a blast.”

Also appearing will be Frisco Jaxx, whose repertoire is a mixture of genres from the Fifties to the present day, with a modern spin influenced by funk and classic rock on classic songs.

A spokesman for the band said: “We have been lucky enough to play some fantastic events in 2018 so far.

“However, to be invited to play Maidenhead Festival will definitely be a huge milestone for the band this year.”

On Sunday, regular buskers in Maidenhead, Chasing Deer, will be performing alongside, The Marables, Hudson’s Choice and Spinning Beaver.

Also performing on the Sunday is Joanna Henwood, a classical-crossover singer who grew up in Devon but now lives in Maidenhead.

During the weekend, festival-goers will also be able to hear the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir and Pop Goes The Choir.

The Tuneless Choir is for those who love singing but may lack confidence or the right notes.

Lovingly described as ‘mob karaoke’ they believe everyone has a right to sing, whatever noise they make.

“We’re hoping to hear the people of Maidenhead giving it some real welly (hopefully not because of the weather!) and joining in a mass sing-song with us,” said choir leader Tabitha Beavan.

“It’s very liberating.”

Pop Goes The Choir will sing a range of pop tunes.

Founded in 2010, they raise money for several charities in the area.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “Once again we are putting together a variety of acts to entertain the crowds during the festival weekend.

“We are delighted to see a few local favourites returning and are excited to have some quality tribute bands booked to headline the Saturday and Sunday nights.”

The headliners will be the Ultimate Beatles on the Saturday and Rockin Popin Eighties and a George Michael tribute on the Sunday.

More bands will be announced over the coming weeks, details of which will

appear on social media and in the Advertiser.

Entry to Maidenhead Festival is free.