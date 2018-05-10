Carters Steam Fair road run set to pass through Maidenhead on Saturday

A steam spectacular run by Carters Steam Fair will commence with a ‘road run’ on Saturday.

Starting in Pinkneys Green at 10am, the road run is a parade of more than 10 vintage vehicles that will travel along St Mark’s Road into town towards the river and then back again.

The lovingly restored and hand-painted vehicles will then stop next to Pinkneys Green to get ready for the weekend event that sees fairground rides run on steam-generated energy.

For 40 years the Carter family has been rescuing heritage funfair vehicles and restoring them at their yard near White Waltham airfield.

Fairground owner Georgina Carter said: “We enjoy waving at the kids as we go past and love watching their reactions, especially if we sound the horn.”

Carter’s Steam Fair is open on Saturday from noon to 11pm and Sunday from noon to 9pm, with a free firework display on Saturday from 9pm.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/carterssteamfair to share your photos of the ‘road run’ for the chance to win free rides.