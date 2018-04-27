Spring festival to celebrate the arts in Maidenhead

A spring festival is coming to Maidenhead to celebrate and display different forms of art.

The Maidenhead Arts Council Spring Festival will take place on Saturday, April 28, from 10am-4pm, showcasing the best performers and artists based in the area.

There will be performances put on by groups including Maidenhead Community Choir, Maidenhead Astronomical Society, and Maidenhead Painting Club throughout the day.

The activities will take place in the town’s amphitheatre and Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road.

Maidenhead Arts Council executive Diana le Clercq said: “Art is very good for your health, it gives you a chance to have a life with people and it is that sense of buying into something in the community.

“There is nothing like a live performance, seeing real people belting out a song or going outside to find inspiration for a painting, it’s brilliant.”

Different arts and performances will be showcased throughout the day, and actors will be promoting the event in Maidenhead town centre.

Those actors will be from Maidenhead Drama Guild and will be dressed in full Jazz Age costume for their upcoming performance of The Great Gatsby at Norden Farm in July.

There will be 13 different guilds, societies, and clubs taking part in the event in some capacity.

Some groups, like the Ellington Morris dancers and the Maidenhead Community Choir, will be putting on shows in the amphitheatre, while others will set up in Maidenhead Library and run smaller activities.

Maidenhead Arts Council chairman Alan Mellins said: “We have a very active cultural scene in Maidenhead and a lot of local people do not realise what’s going on.

“I have always been interested in arts and it really helps to bring the community together.

“I would really like to see more involvement between the arts and the businesses of Maidenhead. There are some great opportunities.”