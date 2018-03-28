Easter family fun day to take place in Grenfell Park this weekend

Families are being encouraged to hop on over to Grenfell Park this Easter for an afternoon of family fun.

The event, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, is aimed at young families with children aged up to 12 and will be free to attend.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt, face painting, bunny mask painting, fairground rides and a bouncy castle.

An annual event, organised by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, it attracted 600 people last year.

Organiser Adam Hunter said: “The aim of the event is to bring people to the park, promoting it to a wider audience, at the same time as bringing the community together and enjoying the outdoors and having a great time.”

For more information visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/easterfunday or call Lisa Hunter on 07876 341334.