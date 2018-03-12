Tickets on sale for next month's Maidenhead's Got Talent

Dancing, singing and acting will be showcased next month as the town’s young entertainers take to the stage.

Maidenhead’s Got Talent sees performers from a range of schools and clubs take part as their entrants demonstrate their skills.

The show, now in its seventh year, is designed to bring the community together and celebrate multiculturalism.

It is organised by Rotary in Maidenhead, a group of the town’s rotary clubs, and sponsored by The Shanly Foundation and Advertiser owner The Louis Baylis Trust.

Lisa Hunter, a member of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary, said: “Rotary is well-known for raising funds for many local and international charities, but perhaps it is less-well known for the amount of hands-on community work we do.

“This concert is a demonstration of our commitment as Rotarians to improve our local community and encourage the local youth to strive for their goals.”

Talented performers from Cookham Dean CE Primary School, St Edmund Campion, Holy Trinity Primary School, Angela Terrey School of Dance, Burchetts Green School and Pat Steel School of Dance will feature, alongside singer-songwriter Tara Deane.

The Berkshire College of Agriculture will also debut and Sarah Pierce, a regional finalist for Rotary Young Musician of the Year, is also set to impress the audience.

Maidenhead’s Got Talent will be held at Taplow Court in Cliveden Road on Friday, April 27.

The matinee for primary schools and clubs will take place at 3.30pm, with the evening show, featuring senior schools and performing art groups, starting at 7.30pm.

Event chairman Nas Parkes said: “It is truly amazing how much talent there is in our local schools.

“We’re just pleased that Rotary in Maidenhead can help to bring everyone together for one night of superb quality entertainment.

“We hope the people of Maidenhead are going to come out and support us.”

Tickets are available at £8 each, with under 16s and the elderly charged £6.

Visit www.rotary-in-maidenhead.org.uk/gottalent to buy them.u