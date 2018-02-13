Tue, 13
Railway exhibition opens at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

Climb aboard and go loco for the latest exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

The new exhibition ‘All Aboard’ features travel posters from the inter-war years, and a station clock from Queen Victoria’s private waiting room.

Richard Poad, chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre said: “It includes ultra-smart uniforms for a station master and a porter, a ticket punch, cutlery and a teapot from the dining car, and even a cardboard lunchbox. 

“Passengers could buy a tea basket at Maidenhead, and luncheon baskets at Windsor or Slough station.

“There is also a 12ft long model of Brunel's famous Sounding Arch railway bridge at Maidenhead and a model of Brunel's broad gauge locomotive the Iron Duke.”

The free exhibtiion will run until April 21 and is open from Tuesday to Saturdays from 10-4pm.

