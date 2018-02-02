Maidenhead Mosque invites public to open day

02:30PM, Friday 02 February 2018
Maidenhead Mosque is to hold an open afternoon as part of a nationwide initiative to promote good community relations.
The Islamic Trust Maidenhead will welcome visitors to the mosque, in Holmanleaze, from 2-4pm on Sunday, February 18.
Hosted by the mosque’s head imam, the afternoon will include a brief talk, exhibition and the chance to observe prayers. There will also be a display of ancient manuscripts from around the world, including some from private collectors, on show for the first time.
Mosque trustee Zia Mahiudin said: “The event is an initiative to further promote and strengthen long- standing community relations.
“We aim to actively encourage people to come together, by inviting friends and neighbours from different faiths and backgrounds.”
For more information email zia@maidenheadmosque.org
Comments
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after being stabbed in Ray Mill Road West.
Police have closed part of Ray Mill Road West to traffic this afternoon.