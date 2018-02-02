Maidenhead Mosque invites public to open day

Maidenhead Mosque is to hold an open afternoon as part of a nationwide initiative to promote good community relations.

The Islamic Trust Maidenhead will welcome visitors to the mosque, in Holmanleaze, from 2-4pm on Sunday, February 18.

Hosted by the mosque’s head imam, the afternoon will include a brief talk, exhibition and the chance to observe prayers. There will also be a display of ancient manuscripts from around the world, including some from private collectors, on show for the first time.

Mosque trustee Zia Mahiudin said: “The event is an initiative to further promote and strengthen long- standing community relations.

“We aim to actively encourage people to come together, by inviting friends and neighbours from different faiths and backgrounds.”

For more information email zia@maidenheadmosque.org