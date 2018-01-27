SportsAble to hold 'have a go' swimming session

Swimmers with disabilities are invited to take part in a fun event on Sunday, February 4.

Sportsable will be running a free ‘have a go’ session at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

It is the third year the charity has run the event and it is a chance to showcase one of the services offered by Sportsable.

The session will provide expert help and support to people wanting to start swimming after an accident or illness as well as people who have tried swimming but couldn’t get the hang of it or people who find the thought of swimming in public overwhelming.

Melissa Paulden from the charity said: “Over the past two years that we’ve been running this several new people to us have really benefitted from joining not just swimming but the SportsAble community as a whole.”

It will take place from 5-6pm, for more details call 01628 627690 or email events@sportsable.co.uk