Stand Out for Autism opens pop-up charity shop

11:23AM, Thursday 25 January 2018
An autism charity has set up a pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre.
Stand Out for Autism will be selling T-shirts, wristbands, keyrings, calendars and calm down kits.
The shop, which is next to Poppies, will also be displaying artwork and photography from a summer competition which saw budding artists submit work with the theme ‘autism and me’.
Holly Clarke, founder of the charity, said: “We will also be available to talk to about all our activities for people with autism in the local area, along with promoting our forthcoming fund-raisers and family days.”
Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale at the shop which is open until Saturday.
