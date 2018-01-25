Stand Out for Autism opens pop-up charity shop

An autism charity has set up a pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre.

Stand Out for Autism will be selling T-shirts, wristbands, keyrings, calendars and calm down kits.

The shop, which is next to Poppies, will also be displaying artwork and photography from a summer competition which saw budding artists submit work with the theme ‘autism and me’.

Holly Clarke, founder of the charity, said: “We will also be available to talk to about all our activities for people with autism in the local area, along with promoting our forthcoming fund-raisers and family days.”

Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale at the shop which is open until Saturday.