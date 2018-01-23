Maidenhead musician to appear on new BBC show All Together Now

A singer-songwriter who will be one of the judges on the BBC’s latest talent show is encouraging people to watch the programme with ‘an open heart and mind’.

Daisy Dance, from Maidenhead, will be one of The 100 on All Together Now, a new six-part entertainment show where an audience of singers are tasked with judging the individuals and groups as they take to the stage to perform.

If any of The 100 like what they hear, they have to stand up and join in.

The greater the number that stand up and sing along, the higher the contestant’s score.

Daisy, 30, said she was asked onto the show as she has been involved in the music industry for about 15 years and has supported acts like Girls Aloud and the Jonas Brothers.

She added: “It’s a really feel good show that is less intense than others [talent shows].

“It really is about the taking part and getting everyone to join in and sing together.”

The show is being hosted by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and comedian Rob Beckett.

“I didn't realise how funny he was,” added Daisy.

At the end of the show, two performers progress to the Grand Final for the chance to win a big cash prize.

“Some of the contestants were incredible and really blew me away,” said Daisy.

“There’s a lot of talented people out there.

“It’s definitely one to watch.

“I think everyone should watch it with an open heart and mind.”

The show begins on Saturday at 7.15pm.