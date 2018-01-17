Entries open for Maidenhead Pancake Race 2018

Prepare to toss caution to the wind and go flat out for the annual Maidenhead Pancake Race.

Entry is now open for the pantastic event, which is due to return to King Street on Tuesday, February 13.

Now in its 11th year, the contest see teams of two run from one end of the street to the other, flipping their crepes as they go.

Accountants Wilson Partners, in Frascati Way, battered their opponents to claim the Winner’s Shield last year.

The culinary challenge is due to start at 12.30pm and all entrants must wear an apron and headscarf.

There is also a prize for best fancy dress.

Entry costs £20 per team and all proceeds go to charity.

Call 01628 685791 or email maidenhead.tm@rbwm.gov.uk to find out more.