Gogglebox star Sandra Martin quits Maidenhead panto due to 'health issues'

Gogglebox star Sandra Martin has been forced to quit the Magnet Leisure Centre’s pantomime.

Producers announced this afternoon that Martin was pulling out of the production of Aladdin due to ‘health issues’.

A replacement for the reality TV star, who first appeared on the Channel Four hit show in 2013, is yet to be announced.

Performances started on Saturday.

Director of Q Productions, Eddie Dredge, said: “We are sorry to share the news that Sandra will no longer be able to play her role in Aladdin and we wish her all the best.

“We apologise to panto-goers for any disappointment this may cause but can offer assurance they will still have a magical and wonderfully entertaining time and that the running of the production will not be affected.”

Visit www.themaidenheadpanto.com to find out more.