Commonwealth War Graves Commission to open to public as part of Explore Your Archive campaign

Letters about the World War Two military evacuation from France, personal items from a World War One veteran and a range of photos will be on display in Maidenhead tomorrow.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will open up as part of the national Explore Your Archive campaign.

A screening of recently-discovered footage from the 1930s-50s will be held alongside information about the work the commission does.

Andrew Fetherston, CWGC’s archivist, said: “The CWGC’s archive is of international importance and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the public again. Tickets for last year’s event went very quickly.

“We have so many interesting stories and artefacts to display which we don’t normally get the chance to show off. This year’s event will focus on the people who worked at the CWGC at a very interesting time.”

The event is free and runs from 1 – 4pm at the commission’s office in Marlow Road.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/explore-the-cwgc-archives-tickets-39217368204 for tickets.