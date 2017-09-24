Charity variety show to raise cash for Alexander Devine

01:00PM, Sunday 24 September 2017
Dean Leavy
An evening of entertainment at Norden Farm will raise money for the Alexander Devine charity on Saturday, September 30.
The variety show will include a magical performance from Dean Leavy from Windsor, who is the Magic Circle’s young magician of the year, as well as Pop Goes the Choir, Madorbad, Keira Ash, the Garfunkels and The Joker Squad.
The event will be hosted by Paul Freeman and has been organised by Vinnie Jones. Tickets cost £25 and can be bought at the venue in Altwood Road or by calling 01628 788997.
Visit www.alexanderdevine.org for more information.
