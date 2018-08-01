Record £17,000 raised at Run Wexham fundraiser for Wexham Park Hospital

An all time high of £17,000 has been raised at the annual Run Wexham event in July for Wexham Park Hospital.

About 250 runners stepped up to the challenge at Black Park Country Park on July 8.

Donations have now been counted and a record amount has been raised at this year’s event.

Frimley Health Charity fundraising manager Anthony Kerslake said: “Run Wexham has grown tremendously over the years and this year’s event was our biggest and best yet.

“Black Park was an amazing venue and this year we had more runners and raised more money for Wexham Park Hospital than ever before.”

It was the first time Run Wexham had been held at Black Park, where participants could choose between 10km and 5km trail races or a 1km family fun run.

The event was held in aid of the Frimley Health Charity’s Children’s Critical Care Appeal, a £230,000 campaign to support Wexham Park’s new paediatric high dependency unit.

Preparations are already under way for Run Wexham 2019, on Sunday, June 30.

Visit www.frimleyhealthcharity.org/runwexham2019 to sign up.