Topping out ceremony held for new A&E department for Wexham Park Hospital

Health bosses have marked the latest stage of work on a new £50m A&E department for Wexham Park Hospital.

Sir Andrew Morris, chief executive of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, was joined by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham) at the building site on Friday (January 5)

The pair were there to celebrate the ‘topping off’ of construction work – the completion of the main body of the structure.

Speaking to workers and professionals from the trust and construction firm the Kier Group, which is handling the project, Sir Andrew paid tribute to the scheme, which he said would provide ‘state of the art facilities’ for patients.

“I can remember going to Slough Borough Council and briefing people around this building and said it’s as big as Tesco [in Brunel Way, Slough town centre] and they didn’t believe me,” he said.

“This is definitely bigger than Tesco and it’s great to see it going up.

“There’s 115,000 people who come to the emergency department every year, we’ve got a fantastic team of staff, but what we haven’t got is the ideal environment and this will give us that.”

Cllr Shah thanked the trust for its investment in Slough, before grabbing a shovel with Sir Andrew and Kier managing director Cliff Thomas to ceremonially start the next phase of work.

Construction started in April and is due to finish by the end of the year, although the new department is not expected to formally open its doors until spring 2019.

Sir Andrew announced in August he will be stepping down as chief executive of Frimley Health, a role he has held for 29 years, in February.

In November it was confirmed he would be replaced by Neil Dardis, the current chief executive of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.