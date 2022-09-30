Thousands attend historic ploughing match in Wargrave

A historic annual agricultural show was attended by thousands of people as it returned at the weekend in Wargrave.

The 2022 Ploughing Match and Show is organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) and took place at Mumbery Hill on Sunday.

Attractions including ploughing by five horse teams and 40 tractor ploughs and a display of vintage tractors entertained the crowds at the weekend for the 168th edition of the show.

There was also a traditional dog show, while many trade stands and food outlets kept visitors refreshed in the autumn sunshine.

Elsewhere, tractor and trailer rides around the ploughing field and the neighbouring fruit farm proved popular, and raised money for this year’s chosen charity, the Berkshire Community Foundation.

Entertainment was provided throughout the morning by the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band, who sang God Save The King.

Meanwhile, a pictorial tribute to REBAA’S late patron Her Majesty the Queen brought back fond memories of the monarch as a highly-respected farming colleague.

Visit www.rebaa.co.uk for more information on the association.