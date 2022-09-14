Fireworks to light up Twyford skies next month

A fireworks display is set to light up the skies across the village next month.

Twyford Round Table is hosting one of the ‘largest charity firework displays in the UK’ on Saturday, October 29.

Families are being invited to come along to enjoy the display at King George’s Field in Twyford.

The event, sponsored by Grapevine Estate Agents will start from 6.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7.30pm and the main display kicking off at 8pm.

Visitors will watch the fireworks go off to a musical soundtrack, with the theme for this year being A Night at the Movies.

There will also be refreshments and a fun fair on offer at the event.

Rob Harding, chairman of Twyford Round Table, said: “I am most looking forward to seeing the amazing fireworks going up to a soundtrack of my favourite 80’s & Disney movie anthems this year.

“This is our 40th year of organising the firework display and our Tablers are gearing up to make sure visitors are kept safe and entertained from start to finish.

“Our previous firework displays have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities and we are keen to continue to show our support and this year do even more! We can’t wait to see all the community on Saturday 29th October.”

Tickets are £7 for an adult, £4 for youth and senior, and £1 for children.

They can also be purchased on the door for £8 and £5 respectively.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/twyfordroundtable/751958