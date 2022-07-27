Plans for moving Twyford forward

The message that Twyford and its surrounding areas is being ‘run by a partnership’ local government was reinforced at the July Twyford Parish Council meeting at Loddon Hall on Tuesday.

The deputy leader of Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) and Twyford’s councillor Stephen Conway (Lib Dem) addressed the meeting with reassurances that partnerships are at the core of everything the new administration is trying to achieve.

Cllr Conway stated that there is a distinct need for central Wokingham government to reconnect with its smaller towns and parishes.

“We’re very keen to repair certain relationships, with everyone from charities and organisations to town and parish councils,” he said.

“We are very committed to repair any former damage done to relationships and we hope that people will start seeing the differences.

“You’ll notice a change in tone and more of a focus on people.

“We are keen to recalibrate.”

One area which is being addressed with urgency is Twyford’s Neighbourhood Plan (NHP), which has been in consultation since 2019 and has faced several delays along the way.

“Regarding Neighbourhood Plans we will take seriously what town and parish councils want us to take seriously,” confirmed Cllr Conway.

The Twyford NHP was developed with consultation with the parish following a survey of needs in 2019.

A total of 739 residents completed the survey which identified what their main concerns were.

Air pollution was the top concern, with 68 per cent stating that it’s something they would like to have addressed.

In total, 19 top concerns were identified, many falling under the theme of conservation and sustainable living.

Other areas identified showed a request for a village centre regeneration area and a ‘community hub’ and the need for a variety of housing options.

Twyford’s NHP is ready to go to regulation 16.

This is where signed-off documents are handed to Wokingham Borough Council by August 1 and are held in consideration for two months.

There will then be a referendum where residents are invited to come forward for the final time to vote on whether or not they accept the plan.

“We need people to understand the importance of coming to vote on this,” said Charles Wickenden, acting chair of TPC for the evening.

Councillors within Twyford hope that the neighbourhood plan is agreed before the next local elections (Twyford’s are in May 2023) when potentially a change in councillors may occur when voters go to the polls.