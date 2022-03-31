Bishop of Portsmouth to visit Twyford and Wargrave parishioners

The Bishop of Portsmouth is set to pay a visit to Roman Catholic parishioners in Twyford and Wargrave this week.

The Rt Rev Philip Egan will celebrate the 6.30pm mass at St Thomas More in Twyford on Saturday.

On Sunday, he will be at the 9am mass a Our Lady of Peace in Wargrave, before celebrating the 10.30am mass at St Thomas More.

Father Jude Mbonu, parish priest, said: “We’re pleased to welcome our bishop to the parish.

“He is looking forward to meeting with members of our community.”