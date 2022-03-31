Twyford dementia charity receives cheque at Sonning Golf Club

A Twyford-based dementia charity was welcomed to Sonning Golf Club earlier this month to receive a cheque for more than £2,000.

Last year’s lady captain, Elspeth Cooper, chose Understanding Dementia as her Charity of the Year for 2021 and presented it with a cheque for £2,300.

The money was raised through various fundraising events.

Charity founder Shirley Pearce said: “It was wonderful to be invited to Sonning Golf Club to receive our cheque from Elspeth and to meet some of the others who had so kindly helped to raise funds for us.

“It also gave us the opportunity to tell the lady members more about Understanding Dementia.

“Meeting one of our family carer trainees face-to-face for the first time was an unexpected bonus.”

If a local organisation would like to nominate Understanding Dementia as its Charity of the Year, contact lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk