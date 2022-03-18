Wargrave school set for expansion as part of Wokingham Borough Council project

The Piggott School is one of three schools which are set to expand as part of a Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) project.

Earlier this month, WBC’s executive agreed to spend £6.7millon over three years in the initial stages of a longer-term programme to expand The Piggott School in Wargrave, and St Crispin’s School and The Emmbrook School – both in Wokingham.

The move is to meet the rise in the number of students coming into secondary school for the next five years.

The number of youngsters entering secondary school in 2022 and 2023 is more than the number of places available in the 10 secondary schools in Wokingham borough.

The rise in the number of places needed is believed to be temporary and the number is expected to drop back to last year’s levels by 2028.

WBC has agreed a number of additions and improvements with the three schools, including installing ‘high quality modular buildings’ later in the year to allow for more capacity in line with the year-on-year need.

The project will be funded through several sources, including a grant from the Department of Education, as well as contributions from developers from new housing in the borough.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services said: “Wokingham borough is a great place to raise a family, and our schools are top notch.

“Because of this, our schools are in high demand and we have a shortage of places.

“We have been working with the borough’s schools to find the best way to accommodate the increase in demand, which is to expand this year at Piggott, St Crispin’s and The Emmbrook.”

Derren Gray, headteacher of Piggott School, said: “The Piggott School continues its commitment to working with the local authority to meet the local community’s need for places at the school in current and future years, and welcomes the announcement of this investment in the school estate.”

WBC’s executive also agreed a strategy for secondary school places, which includes school place planning and outlines options to meet future demand.