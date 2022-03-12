Hare Hatch pooch scoops Rescue Animal of the Year award

A dog from Hare Hatch has won Rescue Animal of the Year in a competition celebrating animals and their close bond with humans.

Last month, the Advertiser reported that Labrador cross Jack had been nominated for an Animal Star award, which gives recognition to animals and humans for the extraordinary things they do for one another.

He was named the winner in his category at a ceremony on Saturday.

Jack came into a rescue centre with his legs fused to his back because they had been kept there for so long. He is unable to walk.

Owner Niki Roe works with Friends of Animals Wales, a charity run by volunteers, and is a behaviourist who helps rehabilitate dogs. She currently has seven rescues, though this is the first to win an award.

When Jack arrived in rescue, the volunteers thought he wouldn’t make it. He was ‘skin and bone’ and covered in many cuts and bruises.

To make a decision on the winner, the competition judge – Helen Motteram, who works in animal welfare – looked back over Jack’s life including the abuse he suffered.

“She said it ripped her heart out – and how could he not win? Because he did survive death,” said Niki.

“It was a bit of a blur. I was bowled over and in shock at first, because I wasn’t expecting him to win.

“Jack was totally in his stride. I took him in his buggy and he was asleep through most of it. He woke up when I took him on stage, enjoying his bit of the limelight.”

Since coming home from the awards Jack has been well rewarded with homemade treats for his win.

“He keeps looking at me like, ‘Why all this special attention?’” said Niki.

The next step is for Jack to get him moving on wheels, which at the moment he is not keen on.

“I’m hoping when he sees [fellow rescue dog] Sally using them, he’ll learn from her,” said Niki.