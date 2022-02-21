Wargrave care home appeals for cards to celebrate 100th birthday

A care home in Wargrave is appealing for cards to help celebrate the 100th birthday of one of its residents.

Audrey Fraser has been living at The Mount Care Home since November 2019 and is due to turn 100 on Monday, February 28.

The home is appealing to the public to send in cards for Audrey, so it has as many as possible to help celebrate and decorate the home.

Audrey, a WI member, has travelled extensively during her life, visiting countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Norway, France and Spain.

She was a WRAF during the second World War, working at a HQ group in Norfolk.

Audrey was widowed after her husband passed away in 1969 and she had three sons, three grandchildren and is soon to become a great-grandmother.

She has also previously organised a keep fit class for more than 30 people in South London.

Louise Springett, deputy manager at The Mount Care Home, said: “Here at The Mount we like to go above and beyond for our residents, and we would love it if you would celebrate with us by sending a card for Audrey’s 100th birthday.

“We are hoping to receive hundreds of cards to decorate our walls and show Audrey just how amazing and loved she is on this special milestone.”

The cards should be sent to The Mount, School Hill, Wargrave, Berkshire, RG10 8DY.