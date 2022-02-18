Twyford dementia charity chosen as Charity of the Year 2021

The founder of a Twyford-based dementia charity is due to receive a cheque of more than £2,000 at the beginning of next month.

Shirley Pearce will be presented with the cheque of £2,300 at Sonning Golf Club on Tuesday, March 1 by last year’s ladies’ captain Elspeth Cooper, who selected Understanding Dementia as her Charity of the Year 2021.

The money was raised through fundraising events such as the members’ golf competition and a Drive-in event.

Raffles were also held at the ladies’ invitation day, at two Open competitions for visiting players and at a Bridge Drive event.

Elspeth said: “I was keen to choose a smaller local charity to support during my captaincy.

“I have personal experience of dementia within my wider family so when I heard about the work of Understanding Dementia, I was very interested.”

Shirley, trainer and founder of Understanding Dementia, said: “Elspeth and the lady members of Sonning Golf Club have gone the extra mile to raise funds for us this past year when face to face events have been restricted.

“Their very generous donation will help us to continue providing free training and support to family carers”.

Local organisations looking to nominate Understanding Dementia as their Charity of the Year can contact lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk