Hare Hatch pooch finalist for Rescue Animal of the Year

A dog from Hare Hatch has made it as a finalist as Rescue Animal of the Year in a competition celebrating animals and their close bond with humans.

Owner Niki Roe works with Friends of Animals Wales, a charity run by volunteers, a behaviourist who helps rehabilitate dogs.

When Jack the dog came into the rescue, the volunteers thought he wouldn’t make it. He was ‘skin and bone’ and covered in many cuts and bruises.

“He had been kept with his legs tied behind his back in the same way that they keep dogs at the wet markets,” said Niki.

Jack could not stand because his legs had fused behind his back because they had been kept there for so long.

The specialist veterinary surgeon team at The Ralph in Marlow released and straightened one front leg and also had some wheels made for Jack.

“All of his abuse has left him mentally scarred as well as physically. So we have worked on gaining his confidence, particularly around men,” said Niki.

Jack, who is about six, has since won his first rosette at the local dog show The Hurst Summer fair.

He has now been nominated for an Animal Star award, which gives recognition to animals and humans for the extraordinary things they do for one another.

He has gone through to the finals in his category of Rescue Animal of the Year.

Since rescuing Jack, the family now have another dog Sally, who also had fused back legs after being hit by a car. She has had her back legs removed and will also be getting wheels.

“They love each other. Dogs don’t see disabilities, and there is no judgement from the others they just get on with it,” said Niki.

“They live in this moment – an inspiration to us all.

“I love all my dogs, all rescues – I’m so particularly proud of my disabled ones. I think Jack deserves to win this because of the huge fight he has gone through just to be here,” said Niki.