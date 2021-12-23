Festive hampers distributed to Twyford Age Concern members

Hampers containing a host of treats have been distributed to around 80 to 100 Age Concern members in the Twyford area.

This is the second year the hampers have been given out, as the normal Christmas party for members could not go ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Christmas party has been taking place for almost 10 years for 120 members at The Colleton Primary School hall.

It would normally include Bucks Fizz upon arrival, high tea, singing from the school choir, a raffle, entertainment, sing-a-longs, and a visit from MP Theresa May.

Event-goers would also usually have transport provided for them and would leave with a Christmas card and a box of biscuits.

However, this year members have received a hamper packed full of goods including cake, jam, marmalade, finger Christmas cakes, chocolates, chutney, biscuits, tea, and Christmas pudding from Sheeplands.

For the second year, Home Instead Maidenhead, Henley & Wallingford have also produced an activity book containing fun activities such as festive crosswords and Sudoku.

Each hamper also includes a Christmas card, coloured by youngsters from The Colleton Primary School, featuring the names of the organisers and sponsors.

The groups and companies involved include: Home Instead Maidenhead, Henley & Wallingford, The David Brownlow Charitable Foundation, Twyford Together, Sheeplands, RG10 magazine and TimeFinders.

Melissa Johnson, co-director of Home Instead Maidenhead, Henley & Wallingford, said: “Last year it was quite emotional delivering the hampers to people’s doors.

“We would talk at a safe distance on their driveways and it was apparent from these conversations that many people had had a tough year.”

She added: “So, we really felt we were spreading a little joy, bringing a smile to peoples faces at a time when it was really needed.

“I think the physical gift itself is great, but the feeling that people are thinking of you, at this time of year and going to the effort we all do as a team to make this possible, is what matters.”