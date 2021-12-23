Twyford fitness business donates toys to Alexander Devine Children's Hospice

A children’s hospice in Maidenhead has received a host of new toys, thanks to a donation drive by a fitness business in Twyford.

The initiative was born through Karan and Nisha Khela, owners of The Shredquarters Twyford and their desire to ‘give back’ and ‘help out’ the local community.

The pair asked member Abi Cook, a nurse at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice if they could do anything to help out.

The hospice provided them with an Amazon Wishlist of items they required and Karan and Nisha set about calling upon their members to help obtain the items, ready for donating.

Some of the items included: toys such as Play-Doh, board games and computer games, as well as items needed for the hospice itself, including cleaning equipment.

Karan and Nisha said: “We are so impressed with the way our members have pulled together this Christmas to help support our local community.

“We were extremely proud to be able to take such a large donation to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospital and hope that it makes a difference.”

Karan added: “It’s quite satisfying and fulfilling doing something that actually helps those that are actually in need.”

Abi said: “We are truly grateful for Shredquarters supporting our charity and the generosity of the members is amazing.”