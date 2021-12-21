Twyford Christmas event raises more than £500 for charity

More than £500 was raised for charity as attendees enjoyed entertainment and plenty of food and drink at a Christmas fundraiser event earlier this month.

An evening of Christmas carols with the High Voltage Singers took place on Monday, December 6.

Attendees enjoyed four-part Christmas carols and songs from the High Voltage Singers, as well as playing and singing from the Senior Moments Guitarists.

The High Voltage keyboard whizz and two ‘Chuck Berry play alikes’ also rocked with Run Rudolph Run.

A total of £540 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sausage rolls and mince pies were also on offer at the event.

Jacky Crossman, musical direction of the High Voltage Singers, said: “Thank you to all who gave and spent so generously with the raffle and donations.

“Thanks to the lovely helpers who cooked and distributed sausage rolls and mince pies and sold raffle tickets.

“Thank you to the High Voltage Singers, the Senior Moments Guitarists, and of course The Round Table for bringing Santa to us. Well done all.”