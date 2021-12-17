Borough councillor raises concerns over Sonning care home plans

A borough councillor for Sonning has raised concerns over plans to develop an 80-unit care home in the village.

The plans by Savista Developments and Hallmark Care Homes look to create a new care home for those with dementia, on land in Pound Lane.

The scheme features clinical rooms, a cinema, restaurant and café, lounge bar, hair salon, therapy/spa rooms, an art studio, display area, family and quiet rooms and facilities for team members.

The plans also include 32 car parking spaces in the basement.

Raising concerns, Cllr Michael Firmager (Conservative, Sonning), said: “Building another care home in Sonning will only add extra pressures on the NHS and other local services.

“This is because of the people in the care home are likely to have more needs.

“This particular site is a dangerous part of Pound Lane and will only add to the amount of traffic on the already crowded Pound Lane and the nearby A4 with its access to Reading and the A329M/M4.”

Explaining why its ‘dangerous’, Cllr Firmager said: “This part of the road is usually busy and is on a bend with an unclear line of sight.

“Also, this can be congested if there is a queue of traffic going onto the A4 towards Reading and the M4.”

He added: “At the moment there are over 50 care homes in Wokingham borough, with occupancy running at about 80 per cent across them all.

“There is no need for more.

“Also, the borough of Wokingham does not have a need for further dementia care beds.

“The borough council is in the process of building a new dementia care home in central Wokingham.”

Martin Casey, planning manager at Savista Developments, said: “We were pleased to see so many people attend our public consultation day and share their feedback on our proposals for a new, specialist dementia care home in Pound Lane in Sonning.

“These questions and comments will help us continue to shape our proposals. We will be responding to the queries we have received in due course, as the planning application process continues.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders to deliver a state-of-the-art care home that

addresses the specific and urgent need for dementia care and support in the UK.”

The public consultation for this has now closed.

An application for the development is yet to be submitted.