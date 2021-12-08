Public consultation held over plans for new 80-unit Sonning care home

A public consultation is being held over proposals to develop an 80-unit care home in Sonning.

The plans by Savista Developments and Hallmark Care Homes look to deliver the care home on land in Pound Lane.

The proposals look to provide an 80-suite care home for those with dementia, featuring communal and staff facilities and ancillary accommodation.

According to the consultation, the scheme will ‘help meet the challenge of providing care for elderly people in the UK’, aid with the need locally for ‘high quality care homes’, and ‘improve options’ for elderly care.

Amenities include a cinema, a restaurant and café, a lounge bar, hair salon, therapy/spa rooms, clinical rooms, family and quiet rooms, an art studio, display area and facilities for team members.

A floor plan of the proposals reveals that the basement will feature 32 car parking spaces, as well a kitchen and laundry room.

The reception will be based on the ground floor alongside living space and access to the communal lounge, gym, café and hydrotherapy.

The second floor, which has been reduced in size to ‘lessen the impact’ on neighbours, will feature living space for the care home residents.

The first floor would feature living space for those staying at the care home, as well as communal areas for the residents.

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Savista Developments, said: “Demand for new care homes continues to rise and we are very pleased to acquire this site in Sonning to meet the growing demand for specialist care in the area.

“Our proposed development will provide an exceptional, high-quality place for local people to live; we’ll deliver much-needed care beds to the community as well as modern, communal spaces and specialist facilities.”

A planning application has not yet been submitted.

Responses to the public consultation are required by Friday, December 10.

For more information visit www.poundlaneconsultation.com