Community planting to take place at Twyford tree festival

A tree festival featuring community planting and a host of environmentally themed activities and stalls is set to take place at the end of the month.

The festival, by Twyford Parish Council will be held at Stanlake Meadow, between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, November 28.

The day will feature a range of activities including live demonstrations in fruit tree pruning and wildlife in leaf litter.

Other activities include willow stripping, making ‘bees’ with willow, sharpening tree planting stakes and forest school activities for children.

The event, which has free entry, will also see community tree planting take place.

Cllr Roy Mantel, chairman of Twyford Parish Council, said: “Our 2021 Tree Festival is a positive way for us to show our commitment to improving our climate.

“Through our Climate Change Plan 2020/21 Twyford Parish Council recognises the positive impact that the carbon capture properties of plants will have on our carbon footprint.

"We have been promoting tree planting and our Twyford residents have fully embraced our initiatives to sponsor trees at Stanlake Meadow.

"I look forward to meeting many residents at our Tree Festival on Sunday 28th November.”