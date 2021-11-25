Christmas lights set to be switched on in Twyford

Attendees will enjoy Christmas carols and plenty of food and drink as the lights are switched on in Twyford on Sunday.



Twyford Together’s Christmas lights switch-on, is sponsored by Goodall-Smith Wealth Management Ltd and will take place at 5.30pm on Bell Corner.



There will be Christmas carols, mulled wine and mince pies, and a special guest will switch the lights on.



Arrangements have also been made by Goodall-Smith Wealth Management Ltd, for pupils from The Colleton Primary School and Polehampton Junior School to write a Christmas wish on a wooden bauble to be hung on the ‘Tree of Christmas Wishes’.



Previously, the tree has been a ‘huge draw for the community’, with people coming to visit and read the messages.



Amy Goodall-Smith, director of Goodall-Smith Wealth Management Ltd, said: “We are so thrilled to be able to run this event this year, although we will miss Gordon Storey who died earlier this year.



“He has been the driving force behind the community we have built in Twyford, through Twyford Together and other initiatives. This year we hope will be the best attended yet in honour of his memory.”



