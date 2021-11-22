Free parking in Twyford and Wargrave council car parks over Christmas period

Wokingham Borough Council’s free parking scheme is set to return during the Christmas period.

Free parking will be offered in council owned car parks every weekend in December and on the first weekend in January.

The scheme has been extended to include Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 as these are not bank holidays and users would normally be charged.

Dates for free parking in December include: Saturday 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, Sunday 26th, Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th.

In January, free parking will be available on Saturday 1st and Monday 3rd.

The council-owned car parks offering free parking include:

Twyford - Polehampton Close

Wargrave - School Lane

Wokingham - Carnival Pool Multi Storey, Denmark Street, Cockpit Path, Easthampstead Road (East and West), Shute End and Rose Street.

Woodley - Lytham Road (East and West), Crockhamwell Road and Headley Road.

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Supporting our residents and local businesses is really important to us, so we are once again offering free parking to enable people to shop local this Christmas.

“We have a great range of independent and chain shops, restaurants and bars in the borough and we are helping people to access them and see what we have to offer by providing free parking.”

All restrictions including parking in the correct bays, maximum stays and ‘no return’ times still apply.