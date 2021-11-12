Twyford dementia charity to hold virtual fundraising quiz

A dementia charity in the village is set to hold another virtual quiz night fundraiser this month.

The family-friendly event by Understanding Dementia will take place between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday, November 26.

It will be free to enter, and people will be invited to make donations during the event.

The first round is set to be tailored specifically for children.

Each round will be themed around its sponsor and the winning team will win a prize.

The sponsors for the quiz rounds include: The Horns, The Rural Pie Company, Goodall-Smith Wealth Management, The Flowing Spring and Kitchen and Bathroom Place.

Shirley Pearce, founder of Understanding Dementia, said: “Our last quiz night raised over £1,300 for us, and this time around, we would love to beat that total.

“The first round will be specifically for children, and it would be great to see lots of them getting involved.

“Quizzes are a brilliant way to bring people together and have fun, as well as raising money to help ensure we can continue to provide free training to people who care for those with dementia, to improve their lives and the lives of those that they care for.”

Teams can be made up of people from across a number of households and each device that is being used for the evening needs access to the Zoom link and needs to register to obtain this link.

To register and book a place visit: https://dementiaquiz.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information or queries email lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk