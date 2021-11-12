Bridge House Nursing Home rated as 'requires improvement' by Care Quality Commission

A care home in Twyford has been rated as ‘requires improvement’, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

An inspection of Bridge House Nursing Home on the High Street was carried out by the CQC on Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22.

A report of the inspection, published on Wednesday, November 3, has revealed that the care home ‘requires improvement’ when rated on three key questions, covering whether the service is safe, effective and well-led.

In a previous inspection the care home was rated ‘good’ when rated on all three of these key questions.

The care home has maintained its ‘good’ rating on the two other key questions covering whether the service is caring and responsive.

Highlighting the safety aspect, the report states that staff members and people felt ‘insufficient staff’ were deployed and this had an impact on the quality of care.

It added that people reported the call bells can take ‘a long time be answered’, due to short staffing.

The inspection also found that people’s medications were not safely managed.

It added that while medications were usually stored securely and safely, medicine trolleys were not secured to the wall when they were not being used.

The report states that staff members knew how to recognise abuse and protect people from the risk of it and people felt safe at the care home and liked staff members.

On whether the service is effective, the report states that the premises was ‘not suitable’ for those with dementia and the guidance for best practice was not utilised to advise the adaptation and decoration of the environment and building.

The report added that people felt like they were involved in their care and care plans were reviewed every month to make sure they were up-to-date, accurate and reflected the ‘preferences’ and ‘current needs’ of people.

Highlighting how well-led the service is, the report states that the care home had not ‘embedded and effective system to assess, monitor and improve the quality and safety’ of the service that was being given, and did not follow its own procedures and policies on the completion of ‘medicines administration records and supporting documents’.

The report added that the management team were ‘welcoming’ and established an ‘open and transparent approach in their leadership’.

A spokesperson for Bridge House Nursing Home, said: “The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents is our absolute priority, and we are committed to providing the high quality care that our residents deserve.

“The home continues to be rated ‘Good’ in the caring and responsive categories, and we are grateful for the positive feedback highlighted in the report from residents and relatives alike.

“As the report acknowledges, our management team had proactively put in place an action plan in August to address areas that we felt required improvement and the inspection in September gave us minimal time to showcase the positive changes that had been made. We have made good progress since then with measures taken including the placement of new signage around the home and updating our medicine management system.

“We are committed to doing our utmost to receive a ‘Good’ rating in all five categories at our next inspection and we look forward to welcoming the CQC back to the home soon.”

The full report can be viewed at: https://api.cqc.org.uk/public/v1/reports/a6abdd7b-80fb-4738-95dd-3704d6b25a08?20211103130000