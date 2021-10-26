MP Theresa May enjoys book launch and opening of first official Hurst Village Archives

MP Theresa May enjoyed a trip into Hurst’s past as she joined attendees to celebrate both the opening of the first official Hurst Village Archives and the launch of a new book.

The event by Hurst Village Society took place at Stanlake Park’s vineyard shop on Friday evening.

Royal historian, broadcaster and writer Hugo Vickers was also in attendance on the evening.

The society has long been wanting to establish a permanent home for a number of important photos, documents and other materials which bring the history of Hurst to life.

The archives can now be viewed at their home at Stanlake Park.

At the event, Mrs May spent time talking to both attendees and Hurst Village Society committee members.

A new book by former Hurst resident Henry Farrar called Hurst, A New Look At An Ancient Parish was also launched at the event.

The book, which is Henry’s second about Hurst, provides a history of the village through both words and pictures. The society worked closely with Henry, providing expertise and finance.

Jo Newbold, chairman of Hurst Village Society said: “Without the dedication and enthusiastic commitment of individual members of the society’s committee, this would not have been possible and on behalf of the whole village I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to them.”

She also thanked those who donated their personal photos and other memorabilia.

Reflecting on the event, Mrs May, said: “Hurst has a long and rich history, and it is so good to see these tales retold in Henry Farrar’s book. I am also pleased to see the development of the village archives and thank all involved in bringing the records together.”

To book a slot to view the archives email: natalia@stanlakepark.com

To purchase a copy of Hurst, A New Look At An Ancient Parish email: secretary@hvs.org.uk