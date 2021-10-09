School team to run Reading Half Marathon to fundraise for new track

A group of 18 people are preparing to tackle the Reading Half Marathon to fundraise to install a new all-weather track at a school in Charvil.

Parents from Charvil Piggott Primary School will join deputy headteacher Ken Hillerton in running the half marathon Sunday, November 7 to raise £6,000 for Charvil Piggott School Association (CPSA) so it can get an all-weather track for pupils to participate in The Daily Mile.

The Daily Mile is an international initiative which encourages youngsters to run or jog at their own pace, aiming for a full 15 minutes, to boost their social, emotional, physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The new track will run around the edge of the school.

Chris Edwards, a parent who is taking part in the fundraiser, said: “The activity itself is important because it’s good for children to be physically active, and also for their emotional wellbeing as well.

“Having those opportunities to enable them to get out of the classroom, be physically able, that can also help them in school.”

He added: “It’s fun isn’t it to get out of the classroom? It’s something that the children can look forward to.

“They don’t have to run they can walk and they can chat with their friends while they’re doing it and it’s a change of scenery, it’s a change of environment and in a structured way which for some children I’m sure they would really value and benefit from.”

The group have currently raised more than £2,000 of their £6,000 goal.

To view the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cpsadailymile or for the Daily Mile visit: www.thedailymile.co.uk