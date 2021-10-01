Sonning school to welcome girls into year seven from September 2023

An independent school in Sonning is further extending its co-education provision by welcoming girls into its year seven cohort from September 2023.

The move, which will see girls join Reading Blue Coat’s lower school, comes with the intention of becoming fully co-educational by September 2027.

The school first welcomed its first female student more than 50 years ago and has had a fully co-educational sixth form for the last 34 years.

The plan to welcome girls from the age of 11 was realised by governors and the senior leadership team, following planning consent from Wokingham Borough Council to increase the admission number for the school.

In a recent announcement to pupils, parents, staff and former pupils, headmaster Pete Thomas, said: “Whilst this plan will see a gradual increase in our overall pupil numbers, I do not wish for our numbers to increase to such a level that anyone in our community becomes ‘just a number’.

“I am immensely proud of the sense of community that exists at Blue Coat. Welcoming girls throughout the school will only enhance that community.”