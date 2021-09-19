Hurst morris dancers offer two free taster sessions for popular hobby

A Morris dancing side in Hurst is offering people the chance to attend two free taster sessions to have a go at the popular hobby.

Hurst Morris People (HuMP) is offering easy to learn dances, live music, exercise and fun at their sessions which will take place on Thursday, September 23 and Thursday, September 30 from 8pm to 10pm at Hurst Village Hall.

The side’s squire (leader), Karen Ricketts of Twyford, said: “Everyone is welcome for the fun evenings trying out dancing, you don’t need morris experience. We’re men and women of all ages and backgrounds.

“At our taster evenings we have a tea, coffee and home made cake break and lots of chat. Musicians are also welcome to the tasters to play.”

Attendees can wear loose clothing and trainers or other comfortable shoes and are asked to take a lateral flow COVID test and have a negative result before coming along.

The evenings are subject to change following any changes to the COVID-19 rules.

To come along to the evenings or for more information call Judy and Brian on 0118 969 0474 or email: Contact@hump.org.uk or find out more at www.hump.org.uk and www.facebook.com/hurstmorris.