More than 200 attendees enjoy fun and entertainment at Charvil Village Party

More than 200 people enjoyed an afternoon of fun and entertainment at this year’s Charvil Village Party.

Originally known as the Charvil Village Fete, the event was renamed this year in a bid to ‘support the community coming together for a party’.

The afternoon from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, September 5, saw guests enjoy a bar and barbecue from Nyama Catering, food from new local business Roasty Toastie and live music from Big Audio Twynamite.

Attendees also enjoyed a host of activities including a petting farm, bungee trampolines, Berkshire Reptile Encounters, balloon modelling, and face painting.

Maidenhead and Charvil MP Theresa May also attended the event and spent time looking around the various attractions and talking to people.

Children also enjoyed crafts and stories with Elsa and the imaginative adventures of Mr Roo, as well as toys and rollercoasters supplied by charity Lend and Play Toy Library.

The event featured a host of stands from various local charities and groups, including Charvil Matters, Charvil Beavers, Charvil-based charity My Cancer My Choices, Caterpillar Club, Charvil Piggott School Association (CPSA), and Charvil Parish Council, which was discussing the Neighbourhood Plan and obtaining residents’ opinions.

Borough councillor for Charvil Sam Akhtar, who is also co-founder of Charvil Matters, gave away the raffle prizes, some of which included a swimming party and a free overnight Igloo for hire.

Cllr Jane Hartley, chair of Charvil Parish Council and the parish council member on the fete committee, said: “I think it's really essential that we try and as safely as possible, enjoy the community we live in.

“Everyone seemed to really have a nice time and lots of people seemed very pleased to be out and about and meeting up with people.”