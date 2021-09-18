Concerns raised over plans to build up to 200 homes in Twyford

Concerns have been raised over outline plans to build up to 200 homes on land at Bridge Farm in Twyford.

According to the planning documents, the application from Croudace Homes seeks to demolish the existing agricultural buildings and develop up to 200 new market and affordable homes.

Open space, infrastructure, biodiversity enhancements, landscaping and green infrastructure are also included in the plans.

The development will feature a mixture of terraces, flats, town houses and detached houses.

It will also include 477 parking spaces – 305 allocated and 172 unallocated – new vehicle access arrangements on the A4, an integrated pedestrian/cycle route, new parkland and an attenuation basin.

Following the start of the public consultation a number of concerns have been raised over the application, some of which include the ‘strain’ on existing infrastructure', developing in an area prone to flooding, and the impact upon speeding, traffic, the environment, wildlife and biodiversity, air quality, parking and noise pollution.

One objector said: “This is a village but with more houses it will turn into a town.

“We already have traffic problems in our village and with more houses it will just get even worse.”

Another in support of the application, said: “[It] would be good for local businesses too with more local money going into the high street.”

Fraser Campbell of Croudace Homes said: “We’re pleased to have submitted an outline planning application for Bridge Farm, and we hope Wokingham Borough Council officers and members will feel able to support the application.

“Bridge Farm was identified by WBC as a potential development location in its draft Local Plan Update last year, and as one of the only available sites in Twyford that isn’t in the greenbelt, we do think it is an appropriate and sustainable location for new homes.

“During our consultation on the proposals in June, a number of residents highlighted the current problem of traffic on the A4.

“Though our proposed development will of course create additional traffic, the amount it will create is small, and can be safely accommodated with the access arrangements we are proposing.

“The development will also provide walking and cycling routes north towards The Piggott School and south into Twyford village centre, providing a viable alternative to car travel for short-distance journeys.

“Similarly, a number of residents pointed out that part of the site has been affected by flooding of the River Loddon in recent years.

“We have been very careful to make sure that none of the proposed homes are situated in an area currently at risk of river flooding, nor in any areas that could be at risk in the future as a result of climate change.

“We do appreciate that residents have concerns about the impact of new housing developments on local schools, roads and health services, and if our application is consented we will be making financial contributions towards specific infrastructure improvements in the area, identified by Wokingham Borough Council.

“We will also make a separate ‘Community Infrastructure Levy’ payment to the borough council, of which Twyford Parish Council will receive a proportion.”

The public consultation ends on Thursday, September 23.

To view the planning application, visit https://planning.wokingham.gov.uk/FastWebPL/detail.asp?AltRef=212720&ApplicationNumber=212720&AddressPrefix=&Postcode=&KeywordSearch=&Submit=Search