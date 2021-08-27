More than 400 attend as Hurst Horticultural Show returns

More than 400 people attended a horticultural show in Hurst as it made a full return after being held entirely online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which took place on Saturday, August 21 from 1pm at Hurst Village Hall for the 108th time, welcomed 450 visitors to enjoy the afternoon fun.

Guests enjoyed home industries and horticultural exhibits, as well as live music from EMC Jazz Band.

Craft stalls, a plant sale and a produce auction featuring flowers, fruit and vegetables and some special donated items were also on offer.

Attendees also enjoyed plenty of food and drink, including cream teas, ice-cream, a bar and burgers.

The show included 134 classes covering a range of topics including, baking, horticulture, cookery, preserves, handicraft, photography and a scarecrow class.

Within the 134 classes, a total of 407 exhibits were entered by 78 people and these were judged in the morning before the start of the show.

Among the cup winners was Betty Smith, who is a ‘big supporter of the show’ and took home four cups.

The show, which successfully introduced card payments and online entries for the first time, also featured COVID-19 precautions.

Keith Attfield, chairman of the of Hurst Horticultural Society said: “Time to plan was very short.

“We only decided a COVID safe show was possible six weeks ago so a lot of people made superhuman efforts to make it happen, and I am delighted we were rewarded with a successful afternoon with good weather despite a dreadful forecast.”

Mr Attfield added that previously, the society delivered a printed show schedule to every household in the village, but instead this year they used Facebook to promote the show to the community, and he believes the use of this site was a ‘big factor’ in the show’s success and would like to say a ‘big thank you’ to the person who ‘pushed this for the society’.