Attendees to enjoy live music and exhibits as horticultural show returns in Hurst

A horticultural show is set to make a full return to Hurst after taking place entirely online last year due to COVID-19.

Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the Hurst Horticultural Society has announced that the village’s horticultural show will take place on Saturday, August 21 from 1pm.

The show, which will be taking place for the 108th time, gives the community a chance to view home industries and horticultural exhibits, as well as enjoy food and drink, listen to live jazz music and browse the stalls.

The event, which will take place at Hurst Village Hall, will see the EMC Jazz Band kick off the first two sessions at 1.30pm.

People are welcome to enter an exhibit and these will need to be displayed in the halls between 8am and 10.30am and will be judged by an expert team.

Individuals, family and friends can then view all the exhibits and enjoy musical entertainment from the EMC Jazz Band.

Visitors will also be treated to craft stalls, a plant sale, teas and other food and drink, as well as a produce auction of fruit and vegetables, flowers and some special items that have been donated.

The show will feature 134 classes, covering a range of skills including horticulture, baking, preserves, cookery, photography, and handicraft.

A scarecrow class is also on offer and anyone can enter as many classes as they would like.

Precautions including encouraging the wearing of masks, particularly indoors, social distancing signs, one-way system inside the showing halls and sanitising stations, will be in place.

Entry to the show costs £2 for all adults and children under 18 can attend for free.

Keith Attfield, chairman of the Hurst Horticultural Society, said: “I’m very pleased we have decided to hold a Hurst Horticultural Show on August 21 after a difficult year for all of us.

“I feel that the local community are enthusiastic to take part in a traditional village event.

“It brings the community together to not only demonstrate growing and home produce skills, but also to enjoy an afternoon of jazz, food and drink.”

For more information and details on how to enter, visit: www.hursthorticulturalshow.org