Walkers trek from Twyford to Windsor as part of relay for word's poorest communities

Walkers have trekked from Twyford to Windsor as part of a relay to raise awareness of the world’s poorest communities.

The stops form part of a bigger relay, which sees hundreds of young people from Young Christian Climate Network (YCCN), supported by Tearfund and Christian Aid, make an almost 1,200-mile journey walking from the G7 in Cornwall to the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Leading a service at Reading Minster to kick off this leg of the relay from Reading to London on Saturday, July 31, Bishop Olivia Graham blessed the walkers’ boots and gave them a send off, before joining them on the walk from Reading to St Mary’s Church in Twyford.

On the way, the group were joined by members from Wargrave Church.

Departing St Mary’s Church, the next day at 10.05am, en route to Dedworth, walkers were met by Soroptimists, who treated them to a picnic lunch at St Mary’s Church in White Waltham.

Continuing cross-country to Holyport and then on to Dedworth, the group were met by members from four churches in Dedworth, Bracknell and Ascot.

Leaving St Agnes Church at 10am on Monday, walkers made their way to Windsor Castle, before heading down the Long Walk to Runnymede where they were met by members of St John’s Church in Egham, who treated them to lunch.

Following their lunch, the walkers visited the Runnymede monuments and made a stop at Staines Methodist Church for refreshments, before finishing the day at St Hilda’s Church in Ashford.

The relay has also seen walkers make stops in Twickenham on Tuesday, Clapham on Wednesday, and central London on Thursday.

Twyford-based Bethany Cook, route section team leader for Section 7 of the relay, said: “The relay has been an absolute joy to be a part of, it’s been amazing to meet and walk with so many different people and the welcome from churches and local organisations who have gone out of their way to greet us, support us and get involved has been incredible.

“It has been a privilege to carry forwards the clear message we have received along the way that the people of Twyford, Windsor and everywhere in between stand with our global neighbours who are disproportionately suffering the effects of climate change, collectively standing up for justice and calling on our government to act.”