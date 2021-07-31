Residents asked for feedback on proposals for 300 new homes in Hurst

Residents are being asked to provide feedback on proposals to build up to 300 homes in Hurst.

The new homes, which have been unveiled by Mactaggart & Mickel in initial proposals, would be situated on land east of of Lodge Road.

According to the website outlining the proposals, the development would offer at least 105 affordable homes.

The proposals also identify approximately seven acres of open space accessible to the public, consisting of an ‘east-west’ green route through the site linking Lodge Road and Tape Lane and an ‘Eyre Garden’ – a large open space in the centre of the site.

The plans would also offer an off-road cycle and footpath, covering the length of Tape Lane, as well as a new pedestrian crossing on Lodge Road.

Cllr Wayne Smith, Wokingham Borough Council executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “The site located is within the countryside, beyond the current village development limit and is not currently allocated for development.

“The site was not proposed to be allocated for development within the Draft Local Plan which was consulted on last year.

“Were an application to be submitted, then the council would consult local residents and consider the proposal, but any residents who do wish to make their views known to the developer now are encouraged to do so.”

Conor Roberts from Mactaggart & Mickel, said:“We are bringing forward these proposals because we think Hurst is a suitable location to accommodate some of the homes Wokingham Borough is expected to deliver in the coming years.

“We realise that the site is outside the village’s development limit and is not allocated for development, but given it is surrounded on three sides by existing homes, we think a sensitive development of new homes here could integrate well with the existing village while leaving a significant portion of the site as publicly accessible open space.”

To view the proposals and provide feedback visit: https://www.landeastoflodgeroad.co.uk