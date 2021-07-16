Popular tribute act festival returns to Dinton Pastures Country Park

A popular tribute act festival is returning to Dinton Pastures this weekend.

The Marvellous Festival, which is set to entertain guests on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, will return to the country park following its cancellation last year due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, music lovers can enjoy acts including The ELO Show, T Rextasy, Fillers, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno, Limehouse Lizzy and Fleetwood Bac.

Sunday will see acts such as Typically Tina, Legend (with Bob Marley’s hits), The Quo Experience, Flash (playing Queen), The Ed Sheeran Experience, Sounds of Simon and Coldplace take to the stage.

Coronavirus measures have been put in place. All tickets bought in 2020 are still valid and there is limited availability to buy tickets.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said, “I am delighted that the Marvellous Festival is taking place this year, and we have a fantastic line up of tribute acts from disco to indie, and from rock to pop. This year’s festival promises something for everyone.

“At Wokingham Borough Council, we strive to engage and empower our communities through arts and culture and create a sense of identity for the Borough which people feel part of. I encourage residents to book tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Visit: www.marvellousfestivals.com