MP Theresa May launches new arm of charity for disabled children

Maidenhead and Twyford MP Theresa May has officially launched the new arm of a charity for disabled children.

The former Prime Minister cut the ribbon to launch Building for the Future Plus, the new arm of charity Building for the Future, outside its new offices in High Street, Twyford.

Mrs May made a speech supporting the new project and Wokingham borough mayor Cllr Keith Baker was also in attendance.

Building for the Future was first set up in 2007 by a group of parents with disabled children.

In 2014, the charity opened Our House, a community centre for children with disabilities in Wokingham.

This new venture will extend the service to school leavers with disabilities, allowing them to work towards accomplishing their ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Jane Holmes, CEO of Building for the Future, said: “We are so excited about Building for the Future Plus.

“We already have so many opportunities coming our way for the young people we are honoured to work for.

“Building for the Future’s overarching aim has always been to raise the profile of disabled children in our community, so we see Building for the Future Plus as the perfect vehicle to extend our work to young disabled adults.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can support our project in any way.”

Mrs May added: “We all know that for young people with disabilities leaving school or college very often there is a great challenge in enabling them to find the support or indeed the opportunities to be what they want to be, to fulfil those dreams that they have and that’s where BFTF plus will come in.

“I have every confidence too that with Jane’s verve and enthusiasm and all the supporters that have been involved in this and will be involved in the future, that this is going to be a fantastic

service and a fantastic support for young people for young people with disabilities here and in the borough.

“And let’s just think of all those young people who now will be able to achieve their dreams, be what they want to be, fulfil their goals because BFTF Plus will give them that opportunity.”

Mrs May attended the official launch on Thursday, June 24.